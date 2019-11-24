Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
DENISE KOONTZ, 59, of St. Albans, passed away on November 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul E. Koontz.
Denise is survived by her mother, Shonnette Koontz of Charleston; children, Amber Blackburn and Steven Blackburn; brother, Mike Koontz of Cincinnati, OH; twin brothers, Tim and Tom Koontz of Charleston; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Craig Gillenwater officiating.
A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019
