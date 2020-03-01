|
|
Charleston professional baseball has lost one of its longest, loyal fans. From the Charleston Senators, the Charlies, the Wheelers, and the Alley Cats at the old Watt Powell Park to the WV Power at Appalachian Power Park, Dennis Rhodes was in the stands.
DENNIS BURDETTE RHODES, 77, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He leaves behind his grieving son, Denny, his only child; and sister, Lou Ann Starkey of Akron, Ohio.
Dennis was born in Charleston on February 24, 1943, to the late Thomas Thayer "Dusty" Rhodes and Laura Gillis Burdette Rhodes.
He was a State of West Virginia employee, serving DHHR as a longtime hearings officer, before retiring in 2004 as the Director of the Board of Review.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Tommy Rhodes; and sister, Jo Ellen Rumpler.
If a person's worth is measured by the quantity and quality of his friends, then Dennis was a man of many riches. He had numerous, loyal friends; many of those friendships endured for more than 40 years.
Dennis was an avid animal lover and throughout his years shared his life with many four-legged friends. His friends Atticus and Scout, who he dearly loved and leaves behind, will be well taken care of and loved in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, his son requests that donations be made in memory of Dennis, to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 or even better, adopt a shelter pet in need.
His son would also like to thank the dedicated and hard working staff of CAMC Memorial Hospital for their kindness over the past month, especially Fran from the CPICU, who consoled him after his father was gone.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020