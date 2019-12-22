|
DENNIS E. FOSTER, formerly of Nicholas County, WV, football/track coach and teacher in the Pinellas County School System 1961-1997, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's.
Coach Foster was born in Gad, WV, (Summersville, WV) on February 14, 1935. He graduated from Nicholas County High School where he was known for his athletic talent on the football field. He earned a football scholarship to West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery, WV. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1957 and joined the United States Marine Corps after graduation. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Wells Foster, in 1959 and accepted an assistantship position at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, while working on and receiving his Master of Science Degree. At the age of 67, Dennis hiked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. He published a coffee table book of AT pictures, The Beauty of the Appalachian Trail.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis H. and Madalene Hughes Foster; sisters, June Gower, Virginia Johnson, Mary Hamrick, Gertrude Legg.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Foster; son, Dennis Charles Foster, daughter-in-law, Monique Foster; daughter, Tricia Foster Sheffield, son-in-law Odie Sheffield, grandsons Clayton Sheffield and Garrett Sheffield, Trevor Foster, and granddaughters Hailey and Jillian Foster; sisters: Nora Ramsey, Trish Donaldson; brothers: Fred Foster, The Rev. Charlie Foster, Rock Foster; and many "favorite" nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis joined the First United Methodist Church, Clearwater, FL, in 1961. A memorial service will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756 on Friday, December 27, 2019, 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association http://apdaparkinson.org or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy http://donate.appalachiantrail.org .
