DENNIS E. MILLER, educator, collector, baker and gardener, left his earthly life too soon, peacefully from his home on Monday morning, February 17, 2020.
He was born in Sharon, Pa., on December 16, 1958, one of four children to the late William and Jane (MacDonald) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Miller.
Dennis was the beloved husband for 30 years to Gregory McComas; cherished brother of Daniel (Colleen) Miller of Transfer, Pa., and Sue (Glenn) Riley of Greenville, Pa.; loving uncle of Heather (John) Whiteley, Meghan Miller, Michael Miller, Stacy (Josh) Cilas and Carrie (Kelly) Lewis, Sean (Anne) Riley, Kristen (Dave) Seiler and great nieces and nephews; proud pet parent of his devoted yellow lab, Cheddar, and several cats.
Dennis was a 1976 graduate of Reynolds High School where he lettered in wrestling. He obtained his B.A. in Elementary Education from Clarion University. His teaching career in Elementary Education began in Roane County Schools in West Virginia and he retired from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Charleston, W.Va.
Upon retirement from teaching, he began his second career, spanning the next 20 years, with the phone company where he made many friends and was beloved by his co-workers.
Dennis was fun to be around, decorated for every holiday, and was the life of the party. He would pamper his guests with bakery delicacies, wow them with his flower gardens and was always willing to show off his collection of Fiesta Ware, Longaberger Baskets and Blenko Glass.
Dennis requested that family and friends come together privately to celebrate his life with good food while offering remembrances of his life well lived.
Please consider a donation to Animal Friends in his name, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Copeland's.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020