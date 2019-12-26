Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dunbar Mountain Mission
605 Dunbar Ave.
Dunbar, WV
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dunbar Mountain Mission
605 Dunbar Ave.
Dunbar, WV
Dennis Gray Turley Obituary
DENNIS GRAY TURLEY, 71, of Dunbar, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019, after a short illness.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Viet Nam War and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Springfield, Ohio. He was a member of Dunbar Mountain Mission Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Finney Turley; daughter, Adeana Gray (Scott) of Ohio; mother, Wanda Turley Monroe of Ohio; stepson, Chris Lemon (Cari); and step grandson, Ethan Lemon.
A memorial service will be held at Dunbar Mountain Mission, 605 Dunbar Ave., Dunbar, 25064 on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Bailey and Pastor Ray Parsons officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043 or Dunbar Mountain Mission.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019
