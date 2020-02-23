|
DENNIS McCONNELL, 76, of Summersville, left this world to go home to be with the Lord February 10, 2020, at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. February 23 in Southern Baptist Church at Summersville. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Christian Academy, 899 Broad St., Summersville, WV 26651. Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020