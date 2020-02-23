Home

Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2111
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Southern Baptist Church
Summersville, WV
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Southern Baptist Church
Summersville, WV
Dennis McConnell

Dennis McConnell Obituary
DENNIS McCONNELL, 76, of Summersville, left this world to go home to be with the Lord February 10, 2020, at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. February 23 in Southern Baptist Church at Summersville. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Christian Academy, 899 Broad St., Summersville, WV 26651. Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020
