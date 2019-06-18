DENNIS E. MITCHELL, SR.,86 of Grimms Landing passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West, at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Germany during the Koren Conflict. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Born October 29, 1932 in Buffalo he was the son of the late John O. Mitchell and Ruby Mae Mitchell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra McKneely; sisters, Irene Matthews and Ruth Ann Jividen; brother, Darrell Mitchell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Mitchell; sons, Tim Mitchell of Cross Lanes, Randy Mitchell of Buffalo, Jeffrey Scott Mitchell of Robertsburg, Dennis Mitchell Jr. of Milton; daughter, Truda Torres of Buffalo; brothers, Ray Mitchell of Zion IL, Dickie Mitchell of Buffalo; sister, Sue Tucker of Buffalo; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Leon Cemetery, Leon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019