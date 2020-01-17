|
|
DENNIS R. ATKINS SR., 92, of Elkview, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at CAMC Memorial, with family by his side.
Dennis loved his family and worked hard his entire life to provide for his 10 kids. He was a dedicated hunter and fisherman, and passed those interest onto his kids. Dennis retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways after 44 years of service and was also a WWII veteran for the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita D. Atkins; sons, Daniel Atkins, Duane (Hoggie) Atkins; daughter, Drema Cutlip; parents, Archie and Lala Pearl Asbury Atkins; brothers, Archie Atkins Jr., Lionel Atkins; sisters, Dolores J. Miller, Regina Chestnut, Joann Gibbs, and Peggy Tawney.
He is survived by sons, Dennis Atkins Jr., Darrell (Kay) Atkins, David (Judy) Atkins, Doug Atkins, DJ (Ann) Atkins, Donnie (Shawn) Atkins, and Darrin Atkins; brothers, Curtis (Dorothy) Atkins, Norville (Linda) Atkins; and sisters, Pat (Butch) Moore, Betty (Ray) Newman, Alice (Paul) Jameson, Shirley (Bill) Good, and Carolyn Tawney. Dennis is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020