DENNIS "SWEENEY" SCRAGG, 92, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on March 1st, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 8, 1928, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Rosewell and Gertrude Scragg. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters and three brothers.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Jean Scragg of Charleston; son Steve Scragg (Betsy), son Rob Scragg, daughter Mary "Sis" Scragg, all of Charleston; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a kind and gentle man known for his stories along with his humor. His advice instilled many lessons in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, and being with friends and family at his cabin in Pocahontas County. He served on the Charleston Police Department for 22 years and worked at Union Carbide for 13 years. He was alleged to be the oldest living retired Charleston Police Officer.
A service to Honor the Life of Dennis will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, March 5, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Patricia Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Alpha Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon till service time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd.,W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for taking such good care of him while at the Hubbard Hospice House.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020