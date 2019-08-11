|
|
DENNIS WAYNE TAYLOR, 61, of Charleston, passed away August 8, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was retired from Iron Workers Local #301, Avid Mountainer Fan and Loved Blue Grass, Fishing, Hunting and was a Simple Country Boy.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul Wilford and Judith Ann Carpenter Taylor, and his brother, Paul Douglas Taylor.
Surviving are brothers Danny Taylor and Holly De'Lamora, of Charleston, David Taylor and wife Cheryl of South Carolina, Duane Taylor and wife Rhonda, Dale Taylor and girlfriend Cathy, all of Charleston; sisters, Darlena "Joyce" Taylor, Deborah Hicks and husband Mike and Donna Taylor, all of Charleston; lifetime / brothers, Charles "Peanut" and Debbie Buzzard, Kenneth "Paco" and Vivian Lowe, Jeff (Brenda) Buzzard, Larry Rogers, Robert Conley; God Daughter, Taylor Bolser. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Phillips officiating. "Please wear Blue and Gold in his honor for his love of The West Virginia Mountaineers."
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 12, also at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be at Charles and Debbie Buzzard's Home, in Newton, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Taylor Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019