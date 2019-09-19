|
|
DENVER CLAYTON CALL, 91, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Hurricane and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, Denver was respected and well know in his hometown.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Marcelain; his daughters, Barbara (Paul) Welch of Phoenix, AZ, Beth Jeffers of Jackson, OH; his grandchildren, Bryan Welch and Kelsey Welch, and great - grandson, Caison Monaghan, all of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Anna Ruth (Ron) Olson of Tucson, AZ; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Denver had an incredible passion for helping and caring for other. This was shown to many in the Hurricane and surrounding area while he worked at Allen Funeral Home. He was retired from Dow Chemical, formerly Union Carbide.
Funeral Service will be at 12 noon on Friday, September 20, at Allen Funeral Home, with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church General Fund, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526 or to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019