Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Denver Eugene "Rocky" Jones Sr.


1955 - 2019
Denver Eugene "Rocky" Jones Sr. Obituary

DENVER EUGENE "ROCKY" JONES SR., 64, of Elkview, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born December 4, 1955, to the late Sherman and Elenor Jones.
Denver liked to fish, hunt, and work in his garden, and his biggest love was his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Teresa Jones; sons, Denver Eugene "Rock" (Christina) Jones Jr., Douglas Allen (Tonya) Jones and Dana Lee (Linsay) Jones; brothers, Damon Jones and Steve Jones; sister, Sharon Jones; grandchildren, Trystan, Ethan and Easton Jones; and one great-grandson, Jayden Jones.
In addition to his parents, Denver was preceded in death by his brother, Sherman Jones Jr.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Hafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 15, 2019
