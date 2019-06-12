

DENVER LEE JARRETT SR., born May 30th, 1926, in Chelyan, and resided in Holly Grove, Paint Creek, passed June 8th, 2019, nine days past his 93rd birthday.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Mildred McMillion Jarrett; his parents, Tom (Thomas Jefferson) and Birdie Christie Jarrett; daughter, Sandra Lee Jarrett Slater; great - grandson, Terry Slater; brothers, Jimmy, Braden and Bo Jarrett; sisters, Jaunita Jarrett Davis, Lorraine Jarrett Kelley, Rushie Claterbaugh; special nephews, Robby Jo Housh, Jay Dooley and Jo Buck Hall; special niece, Jessica Winland.

Denver served active duty in the United States Navy as a Seaman Second Class USNR aboard the ship USS Griggs in the Pacific Ocean theater of WWII, the war between Allies and the Empire of Japan. Denver put troops ashore in Iwo Jima and Okinawa from 1943 to 1945, at which time he received an honorable discharge.

Denver's employment included working 42 years underground in the coal mines and was an active member of the UMWA to the present. He ran a garbage truck service from 1969 to 1975. He retired in 1982 from the mines. He enjoyed running on the road with his son Denver Jr., hauling freight across the East Coast.

Denver was an avid farmer. He loved raising a garden big enough that he could share with family and the community as well as friends. He was the most loving, caring and sharing person you ever met.

Denver is survived by his wife, Ellen Canterbury Jarrett; children: Debbie Jarett and Denver / Elaine Jarrett; grandchildren: Chuck Slater, Robert / Lynn Slater, Abigail Jarrett Ayers/Doug; great - grandchildren: Savanah Slater, Hunter Ayers and Raelynn Ayers; step children: Braden Jarrett and Patti Jarrett Mcilvain; step grandchildren: Amy Strickland, Chris Jarrett and Jennifer Ross; several step great - grandchildren; brothers: Sherman Jarrett, Billy Hall; and sisters: Ernie Boots Coleman and Sonja Lou.

Special thank are given to his son-in-law, Charles Slater, which was his care giver.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13th, at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until service time, with Pastor Jason Toler officiating.

Condolences may be forwarded to pryorfh.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary