DENVER RAY "DENNY" PETTY, 76, of Giles, died February 12, 2020, at home.
He was a retired butcher from Wal-Mart, ending a long career which also included service at several other Kanawha Valley stores, including Big Bear, Big Star and Shelton's Market at Chelyan.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a longtime baseball coach in the local community.
He was preceded in death by parents: Kenneth and Betty Raines Petty; brother: Buford V. Petty; and sister: Brenda Fife.
Surviving are wife: Mable Estep Petty of Giles; sons: Brian (Deanna) Petty of Dawes, Kevin (Kim) Petty of Ohley; sister: Montena Perry of Teays Valley; brother: Roger Petty of Giles; grandchildren: Megan, Sarah, Brianna, Evan and Hayden Petty; and great - grandchildren: Brandon, Tyler, Hailey and Hannah Miller.
Funeral will be Noon Tuesday, February 18, at Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch, with Robin Stewart, Steve Bellew and David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020