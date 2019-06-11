DENZIL RAY COX, 75, of Alkol, WV, was born on January 9, 1944, the son of the late Dave and Frances (Lavender) Cox and went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019.

He was better known as "handyman" or "N8TVR" to his friends. He retired from Bethlehem Steel #131 and was a member of the UMWA District #17. He served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was also preceded in death by five brothers; Gary, Bradley, William, Franklin and John Cox. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Anita (Cyrus) Cox of Alkol, WV, two children; James Darin Cox of Alkol, WV and daughter; Nichole (Ronald) Egnor of Morrisvale, WV, five grandchildren; James R. Cox of Alkol, WV, Robyn Cox of Alkol, WV, Britney Cox of Culloden, WV, Ashley (Jayson) Richmond of Morrisvale, WV, and Danny Ray Egnor of Morrisvale, WV, two great-grandsons; Declan and Bryce Richmond of Morrisvale, WV, a brother; Ronald Gene Cox of Dunlow, WV, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Danville Memorial Park, Danville, with military graveside rites by Daniel Boone VFW Post #5578, Madison, WV. Wayne Thompson will be officiating. Friends and family may gather at the homeplace after services. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary