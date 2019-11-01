Home

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denzil Holstine


1949 - 2019
Denzil Holstine Obituary

DENZIL HOLSTINE, 70, of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his home.
Denzil was born in Putney on August 31, 1949, to the late Hildred and Bottle Hunt Holstine. He was a retired Cement Finisher with Plasterers and Cement Masons Local #926 with 40 years of service. He was a Christian and attended Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle. Denzil loved his camp in Pocahontas County and enjoyed spending time there, especially in the fall.
Denzil is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Holstine; son, Shane (Sandy) Holstine of Charleston; daughter, Angela (Bill) Todd of Tennessee; grandson whom he raised, Ty Williams of Campbell's Creek; granddaughters, Emily Holstine of Chelyan and Hayley Renee Evans of Indiana; two step grandchildren, Shelby and Stratton Larch, both of Charleston; four great - grandchildren, Ariana, Myracle and Aribella Williams, and AJ Evans; sisters, Nona Hall and Gwen Goff, both of Ohio; brother, Darrell Holstine of Pinch; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends and neighbors.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019
