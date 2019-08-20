|
DEO MANSFRIED LAWRENTZ, 84, of South Charleston passed from this life Saturday August 17, 2019 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Homer and Lorraine Damewood Lawrentz. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Grey, Sidney, Gerald and Milton.
Deo was a Marine Veteran. He was a retired employee of Union Carbide. Deo was an avid Car enthusiast who loved antique and new cars as well as being a NASCAR fan.
He is survived by: wife of 55 years, Rosalind; daughter and her husband Mary Capozza (Vince) of Venetia PA; grandson, Jared Capozza of Venetia, PA.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the -Finance Dept. 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday August 21, at Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin, with Pastor Stephen White and James Burgess officiating. The procession should meet at the funeral home and we will leave promptly at 10:45 a.m. to go to the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019