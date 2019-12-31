Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Deotha Pannell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deotha D. Pannell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deotha D. Pannell Obituary
Deotha D. "Mama Dee" Pannell

DEOTHA D. PANNELL, age 90: Sunrise December 18, 1929, and Sunset December 25, 2019.
Left to mourn are her children: Leona "Cat" Pannell-Herbert of Beverly Hills, Mich., Gladine Pannell-Bruer (Carl) of South Charleston, James "Jimmy" Pannell of Dunbar, Walter Pannell (Rena) of Cross Lances; brothers, Warren Armstead (Mary) of Ironton, Ohio, Wes Armstead (Shirley) of Bluefield, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Gloria Davidson of Columbus, Ohio; a host of grandchildren, great-grands, great-great-grands; a host of nieces and nephews; and many family members and friends.
Thank you to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston and the staff at Kobacker Hospice House of Columbus, Ohio.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. (One block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Road.) Interment at Glen Rest Ministry of Comfort.
To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Pannell Family, visit www.The ChapelofPeace.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deotha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -