Deotha D. "Mama Dee" Pannell
DEOTHA D. PANNELL, age 90: Sunrise December 18, 1929, and Sunset December 25, 2019.
Left to mourn are her children: Leona "Cat" Pannell-Herbert of Beverly Hills, Mich., Gladine Pannell-Bruer (Carl) of South Charleston, James "Jimmy" Pannell of Dunbar, Walter Pannell (Rena) of Cross Lances; brothers, Warren Armstead (Mary) of Ironton, Ohio, Wes Armstead (Shirley) of Bluefield, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Gloria Davidson of Columbus, Ohio; a host of grandchildren, great-grands, great-great-grands; a host of nieces and nephews; and many family members and friends.
Thank you to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston and the staff at Kobacker Hospice House of Columbus, Ohio.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. (One block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Road.) Interment at Glen Rest Ministry of Comfort.
To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Pannell Family, visit www.The ChapelofPeace.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019