Derek Almen Rogillio

Derek Almen Rogillio Obituary
DEREK ALMEN ROGILLIO, of Washington, D.C., died after a short hospitalization on July 12, 2019, at the age of 47.
Derek loved his career in computer networking and security, games, Sci Fi, travel, and Ravens football.
Derek is survived by his parents, Ron and Chris Rogillio of Hurricane, W.Va.; siblings, Brendan (Renee) Rogillio of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ashley (Don) Sanders of Edisto Island, S.C.; niece and nephews, Violet and Finnegan Rogillio, and Ross and Kelly Sanders; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Beth Kelly of Antigo, Wis. Derek also leaves behind his beloved former wife and friend of 20-plus years, Sharon Rogillio.
A Memorial for Derek will be held at a later date in Charleston, W.Va., with arrangements provided by Genesis Cremation and Funeral Services of Washington, D.C.
Memorial gifts can be given to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019
