DEREK AUSTIN LONKER, age 32, of Huntington, WV, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on December 19th, 1986, in Logan, West Virginia. He spent his childhood in Roanoke, VA, and Sanford, NC. Derek was a master stylist for five years, styling hair and makeup for pageants, weddings, and special events in Virginia and West Virginia. Long after Derek left styling professionally, he continued to cut and style hair for his friends and family. He was close with his co-workers who he served with at Pies & Pints. Derek sang Tenor with the Charleston Gay Men's Chorale during their active years and had goals of becoming a counselor and opening an LGBT friendly recovery center and clinic. Derek had a sense of style that was all his own. He was described as a bright presence so big he lit up any room. He enjoyed good music and celebrating life with his friends.
Family was the center of Derek's life. He is survived by his cherished mother and the close bond they shared. He was a proud uncle to his niece and nephew and spoke of them as if they were his own. He regarded the presence of his aunt, Joanna, and saw her as a father figure in his life. He had many wild adventures with his cousin and partner in crime, Sasha.
Ones left to cherish Derek's memory include: his mother, Glenna Megan Lonker; his father, Rick Lonker; his aunt and guardian, Joanna Lonker; his brother, Ricky Lonker, sister-in-law, Annie, and nephews Preston, Garrett, Emory, and Bo; his sister, Amber Vidovich Sloane, niece and nephew Emaleigh Sloane and Christian Vidovich; his grandmother, Caroline "Carol" Deskins; his aunt, Sonja Turner, uncle, Carlos; his aunt, Regina Crites, uncle, Brad; his cousins, Sasha Deskins and Robert Moreno, Nicholas Turner, Kasi Crites, and Brandon Crites.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Darlene Lonker, and his grandfather, Carroll "Hardy" Deskins.
Derek will be remembered for his kindness, southern charm, and always keeping it real.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019