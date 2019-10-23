|
|
DERRICK CARTER, 66, passed away September 11, 2019, at his home in Peru, Ill.
Derrick was born August 9, 1953, in Charleston, W.Va., to Harry Carter and Mary Lynch.
Derrick served in the United States Army. He worked for many years as a technician for Carus Chemical. Derrick and his wife, Cathy, enjoyed many wonderful years together.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Derricka; his brother, Craig Carter; his sisters, Katherine Carter and Crystal Gregory; and three grandchildren.
Derrick was preceded in death by his father, Harry Carter; his mother, Mary Lynch; his sister, Judy Carter; and his brother, Kevin Carter.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1530 3rd Avenue, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019