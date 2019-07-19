DESSIE MAE ADKINS, 97, of Ravenswood, W.Va., passed away on July 17, 2019, at Ravenswood Village.

She was born on August 4, 1921, in Ramp, W.Va., daughter of the late Roscoe and Annie Honaker O'Bryan.

She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ravenswood. She was also a member of the Advisory Board, Trustee of the Financial Board, and Financial Secretary for 42 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Massey and her husband Richard, and Pauline Walker, both of Ravenswood; grandson, Ronnie Massey and his wife Nalta; great-grandson, Ryan Massey and his wife Allie; great-great-granddaughter, Zoey Rae Massey; sister, Mary Jane Dick; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert; brothers, Melvin and Marion O'Bryan; sisters, Marie, Mabel, Mildred, Maude, and Marjorie; and son-in-law, Jerry Walker.

Friends will be received at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral service beginning at 12 p.m., with Pastor Brian Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on our Facebook page at www.face book.com/roushfuneralhome.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 19 to July 21, 2019