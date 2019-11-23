Home

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
1939 - 2019
Dewey William Cochran Jr. Obituary

DEWEY WILLIAM COCHRAN JR., 80, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Dewey was born at Reed on April 14, 1939, to the late Dewey William and Reba Green Cochran Sr. He was a retired welder with the Iron Workers Union Local 301 and was a member of the Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Cochran; son, Herbert William Cochran; and daughter, Cindy Sue Dotson.
Dewey is survived by his son, Michael Cochran; daughter, Patricia Cochran; sister, Dreama McFarland; brothers, Willard and Ernie Cochran all of Charleston; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Greg Reese officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, ,at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
