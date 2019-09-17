|
|
DEXTER LEE
FRESHOUR, 61, of Millwood, WV, passed away September 15, 2019, in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, following an extended illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV with Z. Bochnak officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019