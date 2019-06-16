Home

Dian Madeline Kay Obituary

DIAN MADELINE KAY, 36, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Huntington.
Born August 1, 1982, in Morgantown, she was a daughter of Jerry and Wanda Kay of Charleston. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Loraine Larabee, and Rev. Alfred and Madeline Kay; her aunt, Carol Taylor; and cousin, Dana "Rusty" Hamrick.
In addition to her parents, Dian is survived by her children, Isabella Grace Kay, Olivia Alize` Kay and Jaxon Primo Hodges; sister, Amy Schoolcraft (Mark) of Charleston and their children, Michael and Matthew; brother, Jason Kay (Katie) of Truth or Consequences, NM; her special friend, Jesse Reynolds, as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.
Due to Dian's big heart and her compassion for others, she has donated her organs through Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates so that others may live a happy life as she did.
At her request, there will be no service at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held in the future. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Dian with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
