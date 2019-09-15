|
|
DIANA LOUISE ROGERS, widow of Harry Rogers, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
She was born on February 12, 1944. She was the youngest of four daughters born to Nellie Lucille Baker and Chester Lewis Clay.
Diana and her husband, Harry, were active members of their church and their community until his health prevented them from serving. Anyone that knew them knew that they were a match made in Heaven.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; loving stepdad, Dale W. Baker; and her three sisters, Lois Ann, Doris Jean, and Linda Lou.
She is survived by two nephews, Darran Jackson, Mark Jackson; niece, Sherrie Hensley; three great nieces, Emily Hensley, Andrea Falls, Sunnie Hensley; and her very special friend, Donna Estep.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Dunbar Towers, Dunbar, where she made her home for the last several years.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019