Regrettably on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, DIANA LYNN COOPER, loving wife and mother of one, passed away at age 55.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Cooper; her son, Christopher Cooper; and her brother, John Wilkinson.
She was preceded by her beloved father, Cecil Wilkinson; her loving mother, Bonnie Wilkinson; and her brother, Jerry Wilkinson.
In life, her strong will and determination saw her through many hardships. She was proud, willful, and charismatic. No matter the tribulation or trial, she faced it head on and built a life she loved.
For 38 years, she shared that life with her devoted husband, the love of her life. Even years before their marriage, the two were inseparable.
No matter the difficulties life gave them, she always found a way to support her family, all with a smile on her face and hope in her eyes.
She was a doting mother, a loving wife, and an empathetic friend to many.
Life without her will be unimaginable. She was the pillar of strength in her family, a beacon of light to us, one we will miss for the rest of our days.
Yet even with the pain of losing her, losing her all too soon at that, we pray she finds peace now with her family.
Long did she miss the strength and wisdom of her father, and long did she seek the love and care of her mother again.
Now at last they will be reunited, along with many others we have lost and loved over the years.
The angels take her now, where her beauty of body and soul shall live on in everlasting light.
Services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, March 6, at the Pennington - Smith Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020