DIANA MARIE JARRETT, 67 of Winifrede, died October 28, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by son: William Russell Stepp Jr.; parents: Harry and Mildred May Scott Mullins; and brothers: Paul Darrell and Kenneth Mullins.
Surviving are husband: Calvin Lee Jarrett Sr. of Winifrede; children: Brian Stepp of Winifrede, Shawna Marie (Jimmie) Carson of Winifrede, Calvin L. Jarrett Jr. of Winifrede, Sandra K. Jarrett of Chesapeake; grandchildren: Tyler (Emily) Hudnall, Summer Stepp, Arianna (Christy) Stepp, W. Mason Stepp, Alexia (Cameron) Ray, Zachary Jarrett and Kylee and Katie Carson; and great-grandchildren: Eliza Jane and Bentley Scott.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with Pastor Tim Cooper officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019