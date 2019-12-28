|
|
DIANE GAIL TOLLEY, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after a short illness.
She was born February 23, 1963, in Charleston, and was the daughter of Gene and Wanda Tolley.
She was a graduate of Elk Valley Christian School and attended WV Tech in Montgomery. She worked many years at Tolley's Bible Bookstore during which time her kindness touched the lives and lifted the spirit of everyone she came in contact with. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister and her husband, Lisa and Randy Pence of Charleston, and much loved nieces and nephews, Samuel, Alexander and Rachel.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Monday, December 30, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019