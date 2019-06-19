DIANE MCCLURE (DOWNS), 64, of Summersville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She was born September 30, 1954 in Omaha NE to the late Sanford and Leone Downs. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Connie Ross and Gail Furr; son-in-law, Joe McLaughlin; and brother-in-law Darrell Kennell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James McClure of Summersville; children, Patti McLaughlin of St. Albans and Jamey McClure (Kelly) of Summersville; sisters, Shelley Kennell of Summersville, Iretha Bodnar (Rick) of Arizona, Cathy Macomber of Utah and Bonnie Kernene of Utah; brother Curt Downs (Laura) of Lincoln NE; grandchildren, Davey, Jay, Jeremy, Krista, Tesla, LJ and Olivia; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a very special thank you to her nephew, Andres Alt for his help and support throughout the last 4 years.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastors David Bowen and Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Please visit Diane's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the McClure family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary