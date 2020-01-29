|
|
DIANE (FOWLER) ROBINSON, age 63, of Ripley, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Monroeville, Ohio, while visiting family.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Marcella, and husband, Tony; granddaughter, Alix (Andy); grandson, Preston; sisters, Betty Spaulding of Norwalk, Ohio, and Glenna (Troy) Graley of Monroeville, Ohio; brothers, Bobby (Kay) Pratt of W.Va. and Fred (Debbie) Fowler of Monroeville, Ohio.
Gone, but not forgotten, her parents, John and Lena Fowler; sister, Brenda (Al) Campbell; brothers, John (Penny) Fowler and Darrell Fowler.
Honoring Diane's wishes, she will be cremated and remains scattered with her brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020