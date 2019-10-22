|
|
DIANE LYNN ROY, 52, of Charleston, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at home, after a year-long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She is now free of pain from that disease and is at peace with her Lord and Savior. She was born September 8, 1967, in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Leland and Marilyn Frost of Huntington, WV, formerly of South Williamson, KY. Diane was a 1985 graduate of Belfry High School, Belfry, KY, and a 1989 graduate of Transylvania University, Lexington, KY. She had worked in various accounting-related positions as a CPA in Huntington and Charleston.
Survivors include husband Dan of Charleston, sister Mary Connerton (Tom) of Stanwood, WA, brother Kenneth Frost of Lexington, KY, aunt Norma Frost of Beckley, uncle Alexander Rearick of Fishers, IN, sister-in-law Janet Burford (Tom) of Charleston, and a host of cousins, other family members, and close friends.
Diane was a faithful member of Bible Center Church, Charleston, and was involved in children's ministries, as well as various other ministries throughout the years. She enjoyed crafts, especially counted cross stitch, cooking and baking, traveling, hiking, and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387, or Union Mission Ministries, P. O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019