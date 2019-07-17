Home

Dianna Faye (Connard) Edwards

Dianna Faye (Connard) Edwards Obituary

DIANNA FAYE (CONNARD) EDWARDS, 69, of Deepwater, entered into rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division after a short illness.
Dianna worked outside the home at several different secretarial positions as a bookkeeper throughout the years. She was a member of the Hughes Creek Church of God.
Dianna was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Edwards Sr.; daughter, Dena Robbins; mother, Louise May Bowles Connard, and father, Adolph Haven Connard II; and brother, Adolph Haven Connard III.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lee Edwards Jr. (Geneva) of Riverside; grandson, Jimmy Lee Edwards III (Staci) of Deepwater; granddaughter, Chelsie Wheeler (Aaron) of Boomer; great - grandchildren, Isiah, Aubree, Collin and Averee; sister, Margaret Register (Bill) of Thomasville, Ga.; brothers, David Connard (Dena) of Greensboro, N.C., Lloyd Connard of Billings, Montana; special niece, Billie Jo Beverly (Phillip) of Thomasville, Ga.; and host of other nieces and nephews and friends
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London, with Pastor J.B. Lee officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Edwards family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 17 to July 19, 2019
