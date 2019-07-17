

DIANNA FAYE (CONNARD) EDWARDS, 69, of Deepwater, entered into rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division after a short illness.

Dianna worked outside the home at several different secretarial positions as a bookkeeper throughout the years. She was a member of the Hughes Creek Church of God.

Dianna was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Edwards Sr.; daughter, Dena Robbins; mother, Louise May Bowles Connard, and father, Adolph Haven Connard II; and brother, Adolph Haven Connard III.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lee Edwards Jr. (Geneva) of Riverside; grandson, Jimmy Lee Edwards III (Staci) of Deepwater; granddaughter, Chelsie Wheeler (Aaron) of Boomer; great - grandchildren, Isiah, Aubree, Collin and Averee; sister, Margaret Register (Bill) of Thomasville, Ga.; brothers, David Connard (Dena) of Greensboro, N.C., Lloyd Connard of Billings, Montana; special niece, Billie Jo Beverly (Phillip) of Thomasville, Ga.; and host of other nieces and nephews and friends

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London, with Pastor J.B. Lee officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery.

