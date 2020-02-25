|
|
DIXIE LEE MCVEY, 95, of Ansted, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home.
She was the a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, a wonderful mother, once worked for Bendix Corporation in Baltimore, and a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army.
She was the daughter of Frank and Mamie Miller Gladwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dyer Otho McVey in 1988; sons, Gregory Scott McVey and Carl McVey; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.
She is survived by daughters, Nell Freshour of Ansted and Lee (Mark) Knabenshue of Lookout; son, Richard (Vonna) McVey of Ansted; brother, Larry Gladwell of Turkey Creek; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and twin great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020