DIXIE OLEN JOHNSON, age 82, of Gallagher, died July 10, 2019. He was born July 28, 1936, in Cleveland, Va., and was the son of the late Kelly Johnson and Emily Jane Breeding.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and he had retied from Vapor in Chicago with over 35 years.
Surviving: Brother Clyde Breeding and wife Alice of Gallagher; sister, Irene Brown of Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Daniel Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Friend may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019