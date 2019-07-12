Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Olen Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Olen Johnson Obituary

DIXIE OLEN JOHNSON, age 82, of Gallagher, died July 10, 2019. He was born July 28, 1936, in Cleveland, Va., and was the son of the late Kelly Johnson and Emily Jane Breeding.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and he had retied from Vapor in Chicago with over 35 years.
Surviving: Brother Clyde Breeding and wife Alice of Gallagher; sister, Irene Brown of Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Daniel Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Friend may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now