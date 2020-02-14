|
|
DIXIE REBEL FITZWATER, 79, of Smithers, died on February 10, 2020.
She was born in Longacre on September 4, 1940, to the late James and Hester Craigo Persinger. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Wayne Fitzwater.
She was retired from the City of Smithers and a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Timothy W. Fitzwater (Marie) of Staunton, Va.; brother, Jerry Persinger of Smithers; granddaughter, Sabrina Staten; god daughter, Angela Foster; god children, Colin, Katya, and Caleb Ross; and great-godson, Kyrie Banks.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, Smithers, with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. till time of service on Saturday at the church.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020