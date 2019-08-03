|
DOLLIE BOICE, 68, of Sissonville, died July 30, 2019, after a long illness. She formerly owned and operated Dollie's Market for over 15 years. She is survived by her husband, Kermit Boice; daughter, Lisa Boice Capelli; sons, Kermit and Chris Boice; and three grandchildren. Private services were held Friday, August 2, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Long & Fisher Funeral Home was honored to serve the Boice family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019