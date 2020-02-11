|
|
DOLLIE MAE (EVANS) PAYNE, 94, of Nitro went to be with her husband Jr. Payne and the Lord on February 8, 2020 at home after a short illness.
Dollie was born August 26, 1925 in Rome, Georgia to the late Maudie Myrtle Green Evans and Ira Evans. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Payne Jr.; great-grandson, Evan Matthew Nottingham; step-mother, Cora Evans; brothers, Earlie Jack Evans and Wronsford Evans; sister, Gladys Young; and son-in-law, Ralph Runion.
Survived by children, Bonnie Runion of Eleanor, Bill Payne (Carol) of Cross Lanes, and Donna Thomas (Ben) of Greenville, and David Payne (Becky) of Charleston; brother, Cephas Evans (Karen) of Charleston; sisters, Frances Hissom (Charles) of Sissonville and Helen Casto (Bob) of Buckhannon; grandchildren, Tommy Runion, Ryan and Justin Payne, Erik Thomas, Karey Nottingham, Samantha Cline, Step-grandson, Ben "Skeeter" Thomas, David Payne Jr., Faith Payne, step-grandsons, Russell and Devlin Simpson; and 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and church family at God's Lighthouse, Charleston.
Dollie will be sadly missed by all.
The family would like to thank Raymond Price and Jenny Wingo for all their help, love and support during Dollie's illness.
Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Visitation will begin at Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020