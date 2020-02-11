Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Dollie Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dollie Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dollie Payne Obituary

DOLLIE MAE (EVANS) PAYNE, 94, of Nitro went to be with her husband Jr. Payne and the Lord on February 8, 2020 at home after a short illness.
Dollie was born August 26, 1925 in Rome, Georgia to the late Maudie Myrtle Green Evans and Ira Evans. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Payne Jr.; great-grandson, Evan Matthew Nottingham; step-mother, Cora Evans; brothers, Earlie Jack Evans and Wronsford Evans; sister, Gladys Young; and son-in-law, Ralph Runion.
Survived by children, Bonnie Runion of Eleanor, Bill Payne (Carol) of Cross Lanes, and Donna Thomas (Ben) of Greenville, and David Payne (Becky) of Charleston; brother, Cephas Evans (Karen) of Charleston; sisters, Frances Hissom (Charles) of Sissonville and Helen Casto (Bob) of Buckhannon; grandchildren, Tommy Runion, Ryan and Justin Payne, Erik Thomas, Karey Nottingham, Samantha Cline, Step-grandson, Ben "Skeeter" Thomas, David Payne Jr., Faith Payne, step-grandsons, Russell and Devlin Simpson; and 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and church family at God's Lighthouse, Charleston.
Dollie will be sadly missed by all.
The family would like to thank Raymond Price and Jenny Wingo for all their help, love and support during Dollie's illness.
Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Visitation will begin at Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -