DOLORES ANN (CALDWELL) BORGEL died after a long battle with dementia at the home of her daughter, Sharon Gaten, in Cross Lanes on October 6, 2019. She was 80 years old.
Dee-Dee, as she was known by, was a 1956 graduate of Charleston High School. She attended Morris Harvey College prior to marrying her children's father in 1958. She was a life-long resident of Charleston and was retired from the West Virginia Retirement Board as a retirement consultant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Mariann (Hilditch) Caldwell, and her son, Jay Dee Samples.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by six grandchildren: Tabatha Gaten, Stephen Gaten, Brittany Gaten, all of the greater Charleston area, and Jeremy Samples (Emily), Jessica Cintron (Winston), Joshua Samples, all of Ocala, Florida, as well as eight great - grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin brother, David Caldwell, of South Charleston.
Dee-Dee was a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active with the Day Care Center, the quilting group, the Bible Study group and the Methodist Women's Circle. She was also active with Common Grounds Food Bank.
Donations in her memory can be made to Morris Memorial United Methodist Church Day Care Center, 4615 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25314; Hospice Care of Charleston, 1610 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston WV 25387 and/or to Common Grounds Food Bank. The checks for Common Grounds should be made out to Morris Memorial UMC with Common Grounds written on the memo line.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on November 3 at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019