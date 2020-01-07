|
DOLORES JEAN "DOY" ATKINS HUNT MILLER, born June 13, 1932, went home to be with the Lord January 3, 2020 in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Lala Pearl Asbury Atkins.
She was preceded in death by her son, James "Jimbo" F. Hunt, Jr., and the father of her children, James F. Hunt Sr., and husband Donald R. Miller. She also was preceded in death by siblings, Regina Chestnut, JoAnn Gibbs, Peggy Tawney, Archie Atkins, Jr., and Lionel Atkins.
Doy is survived by her three children, Judy (Jim) Hunt Phillips, Pat (Tom) Hunt Sword, Dewana Hunt McAfee; grandchildren, Christi Phillips, Brandy Sword Crass, Eric (Amanda) Sword, Jason McAfee and Codi McAfee; great-grandchildren, Ashley Crass, Melanie Pickens, Savannah Pickens, Vanessa Pickens, Hailey Crass, Dylan Sword, Brianna McAfee, Daniella Sword, Audrey McAfee, and Gabriella Sword; Siblings Curtis (Dorothy) Atkins, Dennis Atkins, Norville (Linda) Atkins, Betty (Ray) Newman, Alice (Paul) Jameson, Shirley (Bill) Good, Carolyn Tawney, Pat (Butch) Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
A family and friends gathering will be held at the Dunbar Mountain Mission Activity Building, Dunbar Avenue, Dunbar, WV from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Thanks to the staff of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for the care of our mother over the past 2 years. A special thanks goes out to her favorite nurse, Annie, roommate, Jennifer and Kyle who's hugs she loved.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church of your choice in honor of Doy. She would want this.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020