DOLORES M. COBB ANDERSON, 78, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born in South Charleston to Leonard J. Cobb Sr. and Nellie Dillon Cobb.
Dolores was retired from West Virginia State Department of Emergency Services. She was a 1958 graduate from South Charleston High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lionel R. Cobb, Charles R. Cobb Sr., and Leonard Jackson Cobb Jr.; son, Stephen R. Anderson; and granddaughter, Anna Gandee.
Dolores is survived by her children, Michael Slater of Houston, TX, Lisa Anderson of Charleston, and Lesli Wright (John) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Justin Slater (Kelly), Kurt Gandee, Kaleb Compton, Angel Gandee, Ayla Wright, and Brennan Wright; great - grandchildren, Tinley Slater, Crew Slater, Kingston Compton, and Rylei Compton; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeal Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019