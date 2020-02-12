|
DOMINICK "MICKEY" BRIA, 90, of Charleston, formerly of Smithers and Summerville, S.C., died February 9, 2020.
He was born in Smithers on March 6, 1929, to the late Toney and Mary Scalise Bria. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Angela Bria.
He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the 187th Airborne Division.
He was a member of St. Anthony's Shrine and Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish at Boomer and Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Hanson Bria; children, Anthony Bria of Montgomery, Brigitte Evans of Pratt, Suzette Bria of Charleston, Micki Bria (Thomas) of Huntersville, N.C.; sisters, Rosie Webb of Smithers, Mary Ann Johnson of Charleston; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer, with Fr. Leon Alexander as Celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church on Thursday.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020