|
|
DON WILLIAM WILBURN SR., passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 87.
He was born on December 26, 1931, in Kismet, Kansas, the son of John Dee Wilburn and Mary Eula Pugh Wilburn.
He served in the U.S. Air Force until 1955, where he was a decorated veteran, receiving the National Defense Service Medal.
After the Air Force, Don attended West Virginia Tech, where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. Later, he became a Professor and Head of the Electrical Engineering Department at West Virginia Tech.
He left West Virginia Tech and moved to Elkins, where he was VP of Rehobeth Coal Company.
Don loved WV and had many friends in the Montgomery and Elkins areas.
After retiring, Don moved to Longs, S.C.
He was married to the late Patricia Anne Edwards Wilburn (1932 to 1987) and is survived by his son, Don William Wilburn Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Kim Lohan Wilburn; his grandsons, Don W. Wilburn III and Andrew C Wilburn; his great-granddaughter, Savannah G Wilburn; and his loving companion, Maudie Gilliam.
He was a man of faith, family, and friends. He enjoyed automobiles, golf, the WVU Mountaineers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. We will miss him.
In his honor, there will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at Montgomery United Methodist Church in Montgomery, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Don's honor to the ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www. stjude.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019