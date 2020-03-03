|
DONALD DARE ALLEN, 80 of Charleston, WV passed away March 1st, 2020. He was born August 9th, 1939 the son of the late Lawrence and Dora Lee Fortune Allen. He was also preceded in death by his sister Jo Lucas. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carolyn Allen; daughter Dawn Renee Allen; twin brother Ron and brothers Val "Sonney" Allen and a brother Larry and sisters Charlotte and Janetta; grandson Markus Allen Sigmon a very special friend Frankie Taylor and many nephews, nieces and a host of friends. The family wants to thank all of those who helped throughout. He was a construction worker with CY Inc. He loved woodworking, building wooden toys and lamps and helping as a volunteer in the community. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care or the Cancer Center in Kanawha City. Services will be Wednesday, March 4th at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor David Taylor officiating at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020