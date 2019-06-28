

DONALD DEAN LOCKETT, 71, of Sun City Carolina Lakes, Indian Land, SC, formerly of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on June 26, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Dean was under the care of Kindred Hospice of Rock Hill, SC. He fought a courageous battle with lung cancer for 16 months.

Dean was born on May 22, 1948, in Oak Hill, WV. He was the son of the late Clarence Lacy ("Lucy") Lockett and Lillian Cales Lockett. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Clarence Edward Lockett; younger brother, Beryl Lockett; and nephew, Jeremy Stone.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 1/2 years, Karen Stone Lockett; daughter Kimberly (Kim) Lockett and son Kevin Lockett, both of Charlotte, NC; two of his favorite uncles, Chester Cales and wife Naomi of Hilliard, OH, and Dewey Cales and wife Mildred of Lancaster, OH; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Susie Stone of Oak Hill, WV, and their son, Gary Stone of McKinney, TX; sister, Cheryl Hobbs and husband Paul of Oak Hill, WV; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends; and his little Shih Tzu dog, Buckeye.

Dean was a 1966 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill, WV and a 1970 graduate of WV Institute of Technology in Montgomery, WV. In 1974, he earned an M.S. degree from West Virginia University and later completed his education from WVU earning 45 additional graduate hours.

Dean started his teaching career in Kanawha County (WV) as an industrial arts teacher at Woodrow Wilson Junior High in Charleston for two years. He then spent 30 years in Fayette County (WV) having served first as an industrial arts teacher and then assistant principal at Collins Middle School in Oak Hill. Later, he served as principal at Nuttall Middle School, Fayetteville Middle School, and Fayette Plateau Vocational Technical Center from where he retired in 2003.

Dean was an accomplished woodworker, carpenter, builder, remodeler, and general handyman, having earned his WV contractor's license. Friends and family could always count on Dean for his advice, skills, and assistance related to projects when something needed built or repaired.

In his spare time, Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping along rivers, lakes, and streams in WV. Watching or attending WVU, Marshall University, or Washington Redskins football games was a passion.

He always had a sense of humor which continued throughout his illness.

In 2013, he and Karen moved full time to Sun City Carolina Lakes, an active adult retirement community in Indian Land, SC. There Dean was active in several clubs and groups including woodworkers, softball, pickleball, and bocce. He continued to use his handyman and construction skills in Sun City assisting friends and neighbors whom he truly cherished.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Levine Cancer Institute, Dr. Daniel Haggstrom, and his staff for rendering the best possible medical care to Dean during his illness.

Dean chose to be cremated with no viewing or service. A celebration of life reception will be held to honor Dean at a future date in Sun City Carolina Lakes.

The family has entrusted arrangements to Burgess Funeral Home of Lancaster, SC.

