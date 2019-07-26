|
|
|
DONALD RAY EGNOR, 80, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. A Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, WV. The family ask that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to either the or . Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are honored to serve the Egnor Family once again in their time of need.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019