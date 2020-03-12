|
|
DONALD ERNEST "DONNIE" STEELE, 84 of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Donnie was a Christian and a longtime employee of Griffins Pie and Spring Hill Donut House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Effie Holstein Steele, wife, Peggy and his sisters; Velma "Nan" Staatf, Linda Paul, and Eileen Shaffer.
He is survived by three daughters; Joyce Ann Steele of South Charleston, Betty Kay Stanley of Sutton, and Donna (Ronnie) Kulkarni of St. Albans; brother, Stanley (Carol) Steele of Delaware; 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Travis and Donald Smith, Markita Foster, Andrew and Benjamin Stanley, and Mark and Michael Kulkarni; 4 great grandchildren, Atticus Chapman, Christian and Alazander Smith and Madelyn Foster.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday March 13, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Chris VanNatter and Dwight McClure. Burial will be in Gillispie Cemetery, Alum Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West. Charleston, WV 25387. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020