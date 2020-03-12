Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111

Donald Ernest "Donnie" Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ernest "Donnie" Steele Obituary

DONALD ERNEST "DONNIE" STEELE, 84 of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Donnie was a Christian and a longtime employee of Griffins Pie and Spring Hill Donut House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Effie Holstein Steele, wife, Peggy and his sisters; Velma "Nan" Staatf, Linda Paul, and Eileen Shaffer.
He is survived by three daughters; Joyce Ann Steele of South Charleston, Betty Kay Stanley of Sutton, and Donna (Ronnie) Kulkarni of St. Albans; brother, Stanley (Carol) Steele of Delaware; 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Travis and Donald Smith, Markita Foster, Andrew and Benjamin Stanley, and Mark and Michael Kulkarni; 4 great grandchildren, Atticus Chapman, Christian and Alazander Smith and Madelyn Foster.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday March 13, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Chris VanNatter and Dwight McClure. Burial will be in Gillispie Cemetery, Alum Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West. Charleston, WV 25387. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -