DONALD EUGENE RAMSEY JR., "Hooker," age 51, of Kimberly, passed from this life on June 6, 2019, at home, from cardio vascular disease.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherri Markle-Ramsey; daughters, Destiney Ramsey (Bob Foster), Shani Berry (Shaq), and Nicole and Devin McCallister; granddaughters, Layla Foster (Bucket head), Aubraya Foster; parents, Gene Ramsey, and Rhonda and Arden McCourt; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many many special friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Brittney Ramsey; sister, Valerie Ramsey; paternal grandparents, Madeline Kincaid and Bert Everett Ramsey; maternal grandparents, Strossie Brown and Euel Jeffrey.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Allen Legg officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019