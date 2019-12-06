Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Donald Eugene Settle

DONALD EUGENE SETTLE, 80, of St. Albans, was called to come home to our heavenly father on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He was born on October 5, 1939, in St. Albans, to the late McDonald and Alma Settle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, son, and three daughters.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Gloria Pistilli; adopted son, Preston Settle; six granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 6, 2019
