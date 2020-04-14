|
|
DONALD GENE PARSONS, SR., 87, of Hurricane, WV celebrated his passing into Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. "PRAISE THE LORD!" He was born in Olcott, WV on October 29, 1932 to Rev. Lee Roy Parsons, a coal loader, and Enola Bennett Parsons. He retired from Kroger's Warehouse. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and sons Cliff and Jimmy. He is survived by his wife Anna of 60 years, children; Don, Jr (Cheryl), Paul, Angela (Perry) Richardson, Rodney (Margaret), Marty, and Diana (Klyde) Bruton, brother Carl, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He loved GOD above everything! He also loved his family, steam engines, LA Dodgers, WV Mountaineers, fishing, Babcock mill, and teaching people what Jesus does for us all. What a great Resurrection Day celebration he's enjoying now in Heaven!
We love and cherish all that he instilled within us! Rest in Heaven; you've earned your wings!
Due to the current social distancing requirements, there will be a private graveside service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Parsons family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 14, 2020